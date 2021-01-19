Jon Hill reports

The NHS is to review its breast cancer screening service after a severely disabled woman from North Yorkshire was found to have an aggressive cancer - months after being unable to undergo a routine check which would, in all likelihood, have detected the tumour.

Each year, the routine tests or mammograms save the lives of 1,300 women in the UK by detecting early signs of cancer.

When Jane Hudson was called for her first check at the age of 50 she couldn't access the machine because she is paralysed - BUT she wasn't offered alternative tests or even a GP's appointment which might have located the lump which doctors now think had been growing for two years.

I came home and I was really upset. I just felt humiliated. It just felt like another barrier as a disabled person that I'm up against. Jane Hudson

It was five months later that one of her carers spotted a lump and that turned out to be cancer which had spread to her lymph nodes and led to Jane having one of her breasts removed.

I'm never going to know whether had it been picked up in March then yes, maybe it wouldn't have spread to a lymph node. I'm not going to know that. It's frightening because I don't want other women in the same situation to miss that diagnosis because it can be caught early and you could have the necessary treatment well in advance. Jane Hudson

Each year the routine tests or mammograms save the lives of 1,300 women in the UK by detecting early signs of cancer. Credit: ITV

Disability rights campaigners say Jane's situation is not unique.

It's shocking, absolutely shocking. I was speaking to another disabled person who has had a similar experience and when they were sent the same thing happened to them. They couldn't have a mammogram but then they were able to go to their GP for regular screening and the GP did detect a lump in this person which thankfully was benign but at least she got something. Jackie Snape Disability Action Yorkshire

Hospital bosses in York say they support Jane's concerns and have raised them at a national level. The NHS nationally today told ITV that its experts are to explore again if there are any alternatives to mammograms for women in Jane's position.