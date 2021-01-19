A puppy has been found by police officers searching a house in Doncaster.

On January 6th, officers from South Yorkshire Roads Policing Team, attended a property on Broxholme Lane in the town.Three men were arrested in connection to a suspected stolen car on the driveway and a reported aggravated burglary.

The eight week old puppy, thought to be an English Bulldog cross, possibly an American Bulldog, was found during the search. Police officers believe he may have been stolen.

A vet has examined the puppy and he is not microchipped.

Could he be yours?

Anyone with any information as to his rightful owner is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 28 of 6th January.