West Yorkshire Police has shared a video of the moment its officers safely stopped an oncoming vehicle that was travelling on the wrong side of the M1.

Police were called at 9.24pm on Monday 18 January by the Highways Agency to reports that a vehicle was travelling on the wrong carriageway heading North on the M1 close to Junction 37 near Barnsley.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers put on a rolling roadblock to stop oncoming traffic.

"In line with force policy our officers made the decision to stop the car using a pre-emptive tactic in order to safeguard not only the driver but other road users.

"The elderly gentleman who was in the vehicle was checked over at the scene and is now being cared for at home."

Posting to Twitter, the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared the video, praising one of its colleagues for stopping the oncoming car.