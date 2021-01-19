The father of a teenager with links to Grimsby, who went missing 28 years ago, has made a fresh appeal for information to find her.

Jaime Ann Cheesman, who was 16 years old, disappeared in November 1993. Despite extensive police inquiries and numerous reported sightings she has never been found.

Her father Eric said he has never 'given up hope of seeing her again'. Today on what would have been Jaime's 43rd birthday he is asking the public for help.

It’s been a long time but I am still hopeful. I do really miss her – like any dad would. I just want my daughter home. I don’t have a clue what happened to Jaime but I will never give up hope that I will see her again. I am confident she will be back home one day.“I know she had a lot of friends in Grimsby, so I’m hoping that someone who knew them all may be able to help us.” Eric Cheesman, Jaime's father

Jaime as a child and a digital image of how she may look today. Credit: Humberside Police

Detective Sergeant Sam Cunnington, who is now leading the investigation, said it was 'very complex and difficult' due to the length of time Jaime has been missing. He added there was no CCTV, mobile phones or social media to help the inquiry and many witnesses can’t remember accurate times and dates for when they may have seen her.

We will not give up hope of finding her. I hope she is living a safe and prosperous life somewhere. Jaime, if you’re reading this, please get in touch with me or your dad to let us know you’re okay. You may not want to come home and that’s fine but we need to know that you’re safe. Detective Sergeant Sam Cunnington, Humberside Police

Jaime Ann Cheesman aged 14 Credit: Family photo

Humberside Police took over the case five years ago from Northamptonshire Police as despite being brought up in Wellingborough, she spent a lot of time in Grimsby, which is the last place she was seen.

In 1993 Jaime was briefly staying at a house in Comber Place in the town but stormed out following an argument over CDs. She never returned home to Northamptonshire.

DS Cunnington added that Jaime had not made contact with any of her friends or family since then and had not used her name or personal details to register anywhere in the UK.

Since taking on the case Humberside Police have carried out a forensic examination of Comber Place which has now been demolished and gone over more than 500 of Jaime's letters, diaries and notes.

Anyone with information to help trace Jaime is urged to contact 101 or email mctnorthbank@humberside.pnn.police.uk.

If you would rather not give your name, you can call or text 116000 to speak with Missing People.