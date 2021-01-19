Inquest reopens into death of Lincolnshire schoolgirl Amelia Wood

ITV Calendar's Emma Wilkinson reports.

An inquest has reopened into the death of a schoolgirl in Lincolnshire, almost three years after she was hit by a wheel that came off a moving car.

11-year-old Amelia Wood died from head injuries when the front wheel of a customised Land Rover Discovery came loose and hit her as she walked to a bus stop on the B1200 in Manby.

The coroner in Boston today said the inquest was to establish the facts of what happened, not to find fault.

He questioned the driver of the car, 25-year-old Cameron Perkins, about the state of the Land Rover on the day of the collision and about work done to the vehicle in the days and weeks beforehand.

The coroner's court heard that Mr Perkins had always had an interest in cars and that he had passed his driving test just over a year before Amelia's death.

Mr Perkins said he had around eight cars in that time, either through swapping or buying.

He had owned the Land Rover for less than two months when the accident happened.

When asked about the events of March 6th 2018, Mr Perkins became emotional when he described the car suddenly veering to one side, trying to correct it and then the wheel flying off.

He said: "it all happened so fast."

The coroner told the inquest that an outer wheel bearing was missing, which had caused the wheel to come loose.

He added that the car was also found to have had a brake fluid leak. When asked, Mr Perkins said he was not aware of the leak and said he could not explain why he had bought a bottle of brake fluid on March 3, three days before the collision.

Mr Perkins also told the inquest he was not aware of any wheel defect and both he and his passenger on that day, William Anderson, said they did not hear any unusual noises coming from the wheel on that journey.

The man Mr Perkins purchased the car from in January 2018, Adam Askew, told the inquest "everything was there when I had the vehicle. I did 500 miles in it. With it (the bearing) missing, you would have been lucky to get 15 miles in it.”

Mr Perkins confirmed that a week before the collision, he had taken the wheels to be rebalanced at a garage and that some time before that he had also had some welding work done.

Later in proceedings, witness Thomas Statham told the inquest that Mr Perkins had used his garage facilities the day before the collision to do some work on the Land Rover.

Mr Statham said: "Cameron said, 'can I borrow your garage because I need to do some work on my truck'. He was always in and out using the tools and the ramp, he's always been mechanically minded, I just left him to it."

The inquest was then adjourned and will continue tomorrow.