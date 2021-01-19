A 58 year old pedestrian injured after being hit by a van in Leeds has died in hospital.

Gilberto Miranda, from Rochdale, was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van at the junction of Duke Street and York Street at 5.28pm on Wednesday January 13. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died four days later.

We are continuing to investigate what has now sadly become a fatal collision which has claimed the life of Mr Miranda. “Officers would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen the Transit Van in the area prior to the collision and anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage to come forward. Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan of the Major Collision Enquiry Team

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting log 1294 of 13/01 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat