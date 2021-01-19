The RSPCA has rescued 30 dogs after they were found neglected in kennels outside a property in Lincolnshire.

The animal welfare charity says many were covered in faeces and some of the fur on the dogs was so matted their breeds were unrecognisable.

RSPCA inspectors were alerted to the situation last week and the owner agreed to sign the pets over into the charity's care.

The owner agreed to sign the pets over into the care of the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

The dogs were all cross-breeds and included Dachshunds, Yorkshire Terriers, Toy Poodles and German Shepherd types.

After being rescued, all were taken for immediate veterinary attention where many were found to be so badly matted they had to have their fur shaved off. The matting had caused skin problems for some of the dogs and many also needed emergency dental work so they could eat properly.

Ella Carpenter, manager at RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, said:

Clearly the dogs had been neglected for a significant amount of time and required their coats to be completely shaved and urgent dentals to be carried out. They were unrecognisable as to their breeds. One dog was in such a state she has pus leaking from her mouth. It was so upsetting to see it reduced rescue staff to tears. Ella Carpenter, RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre

She added: "Thankfully, dematting and removing the vast majority of their overgrown fur has already given the dogs a new lease of life.

"They are now able to move freely without experiencing the pain of those heavy matts, glued together with excrement, pulling and tearing at their skin.

The matting had caused skin problems for some of the dogs Credit: RSPCA

"We will continue to regularly bathe them to help improve their skin condition and we will spend the coming weeks rehabilitating them and will give them lots of care and attention so when we are ready to re-home the dogs we can match them with a perfect future owner."

After receiving care and rehabilitation from the charity, all of the dogs will be rehomed.