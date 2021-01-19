'Vaccines bring hope': Dr Amir Khan addresses Covid-19 concerns and questions

WATCH: With vaccinations well underway, we have been putting some of your concerns and questions about coronavirus to Bradford GP, Dr Amir Khan.

Doctor Amir Khan shares his experience working as a GP in Bradford throughout the coronavirus pandemic:

"Primary care has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic in a number of ways. In the initial wave, we had to move very quickly to working in a new way. Due to the high risk of infection, we were no longer able to have people queuing for appointments or congregating in waiting areas. The NHS had to pause routine services in both hospital and GP surgeries in order to keep patients and staff safe whilst dealing with the pandemic. We were managing patients in the community who had had operations or treatments cancelled and that was difficult.

"We divided our sites into Red and Blue Hubs. Red hubs were where patients would be seen who had a cough and fever but were not necessarily unwell enough to require hospital. The Blue Hubs dealt with everything else, bringing in sick patients to be seen if needed. It was a different way of working, but one GPs adapted quickly to.

Credit: PA Images

"As summer hit and Covid-19 cases appeared to fall, we resumed normal services and had to work especially hard to catch up on appointments that had been postponed. But then by September numbers started to rise and by winter our hospital colleagues were working desperately hard to manage the number of patients coming in with Covid-19. GPs have worked alongside hospitals, treating patients in the community and reducing the need for hospital admission.

The vaccines bring hope, but it will take some time Dr Amir Khan

"Now we have a new and very important role in the pandemic: to get the vaccine into people’s arms. Restrictions and lockdowns have been hard for everyone, but the impact has been especially felt in the North of England. We need to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible in order to be able to get back to the life we once knew.

"The vaccines bring hope, but it will take some time. In the meantime, whether you are vaccinated or not it is important to stick to the rules: socially distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering when appropriate and do not mix with those outside of your household or bubble."