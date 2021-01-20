Amelia Wood death 'tragic, needless and entirely preventable'

A coroner has described the death of an 11-year-old girl from Lincolnshire as 'tragic, needless and entirely preventable'.

Amelia Wood died when an oversized wheel came loose from a customised Land Rover and hit her as she walked to a bus stop in Manby.

Amelia's organs were donated after her death in 2018

At the inquest today, the coroner concluded her death was an accident.

The inquest into her death explored in detail the condition of the car at the time and heard evidence that it had around twenty 'safety critical' defects, almost all of which would have constituted MOT failures.

The car passed its MOT around six months before the accident. Among the issues with the car were a brake fluid leak, a brake pad almost devoid of friction material and wires around the brake pedal that sparked when applied.

The coroner said 25-year-old Cameron Perkins, the driver, most likely knew he had a brake problem but it was not possible to go beyond that and say that he was aware there was a defect with the wheel assembly.

Technical evidence showed that the wheel came off due to the absence or disintegration of a taper roller bearing. A vehicle examiner told the inquest such a fault would produce noises and steering problems but said it was possible they were misinterpreted as being related to the oversized wheels or non-standard suspension on the car. The inquest heard the car was not roadworthy and should not have been driven that day regardless of any issue with the wheel assembly. The coroner also said he did not find Mr Perkins and another witness, Thomas Statham, 'particularly compelling' in relation to some things they told the inquest. Mr Statham had previously claimed that the night before the collision, Mr Perkins had used his garage facilities to carry out some work on his Land Rover.After listening to all the evidence, the coroner said he was not satisfied that the vehicle had been worked on on that day.Following the verdict, Amelia's mother Hayley Hodson - who has challenged the decision not to bring a criminal prosecution - gave her reaction to the verdict:

Amelia's organs were donated after her death in 2018, her family have raised tens of thousands of pounds for the air ambulance and her mother has recently opened a youth centre in Manby called Mimi's in memory of Amelia.Amelia's father, Terry Wood, said he would not stop fighting for justice for his daughter as he did not believe justice had been done. He also thanked those who have shown their support to his family over the past three years.