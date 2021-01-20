A man from Kirklees has been jailed for seriously sexually assaulting a woman he threatened with a knife, before threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

Lukasz Janczura, 36, from Birkby was sentenced to 11 years for rape, 10 years for sexual assault, 16 months for making threats to kill and 16 months for possession of a bladed article.

It follows an incident which took place at a house in the Huddersfield area on 18 June last year. The 36-year-old will also be placed on the sex offenders register.

The sentences were set to run concurrently with a year deducted for previous good character, resulting in an 11 year jail sentence.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday 19 January after being found guilty during at a trial in December.

The Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit said the victim was put through a ‘horrific ordeal’ and has praised her courage, dignity and strength in helping ensure his conviction.

DC Nicola Thomson of the Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: "

This was a dreadful case in which Janczura threatened his victim with a knife and then seriously sexually assaulted her inside a domestic address. He threatened to kill her if she reported his crimes and left her in genuine fear for her life and safety. DC Nicola Thomson, Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit

She added: "He is clearly a dangerous individual and we welcome the custodial sentence the court imposed."

"I also wish to praise the courage of the victim who was put through a horrific ordeal and then stood in court to give evidence against this man. Throughout everything she remained calm and dignified and has done everything possible to assist both the police and CPS in seeking justice for her.

"We do all we can to seek justice for victims and can assure them that, as a victim focussed organisation, we will always put their needs at the heart of everything we do."