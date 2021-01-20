Today a court has heard how the man accused of murdering and raping Hull student Libby Squire told friends she scratched his face on the night she was last seen.

Pawel Relowicz, 26, of Raglan Street in Hull, is accused of raping and murdering the 21-year-old University of Hull student in the early hours of 1 February 2019. He denies the charges.

Libby had been on a night out with friends before she disappeared almost two years ago.

Today's hearing saw one of Pawel Relowicz's close friends appear in court to give evidence.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how he allegedly told Darius Chrostek that Libby had "tried it on with him" on the night she disappeared.

Mr Chrostek then said he was told Relowicz "stopped driving and told her to get out." He added: "She started shouting and scratched Pawel on the face."

Pawel Relowicz denies the charges

Earlier in proceedings, the prosecution said Relowicz told detectives that a scratch on his face happened while he was playing with his son weeks earlier.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how two witnesses told police they had heard "periods of screaming" from Oak Road Playing Fields on the night she went missing.

He responded by saying: "I want her to be found. I've never been so honest in my life like I have been like this. I have said everything."

He told police how he offered to drive Libby home after seeing her in distress on Beverley Road. And how she asked him to drive towards the playing fields, before she got out of his car and looked like she was going to be sick.He said he drove off and never saw her again , but did return to the area hours later to look for her.

Police also said two of his friends had given statements saying Relowicz had told them something sexual that night. He replied saying: "no comment"

Yesterday (19 January), the jury was played some previously unseen CCTV footage of Relowicz and Libby on the night she went missing.

Several witnesses had seen the 21-year-old looking visibly distressed on a bench on Beverley Road, before Relowicz arrived.

The prosecution says this footage shows him (marked by a red arrow), approaching Libby (marked with a green arrow) at around midnight.

They then both walk towards Haworth Street - where further footage shows both of them getting into his car and driving away. It's last known footage of Libby alive.

Her body was found in the River Humber six weeks later.

Relowicz told police he'd originally parked off Beverley Road to go for a run - and tried to help Libby.

He denies all the charges against him. The trial continues.