North Yorkshire Police has shared a video of the moment they discovered someone travelling in the boot of a car in Leeming Bar.

Officers stopped the vehicle after it showed as not having an MOT or tax. It was found to be 160 miles from home.

Posting to Facebook, the force said: "After speaking to the five men in the car, the officer checks the vehicle over... and finds a sixth man laying in the boot!

"After calmly asking him to "jump out", none of the men could really explain why there were six of them in a car 160 miles from home during lockdown."

All six men were handed fixed penalty notices for breaking Covid regulations during lockdown.

Following further checks, one of the men was arrested after police found he was wanted over an indecent exposure and for failing to attend court. The car was also seized.

In the post, the force also advised people to "travel carefully and not in the boot".