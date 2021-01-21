Concerns raised over covid-19 vaccine supply in the region

Concerns have been raised over the vaccination supply to GP practices in Sheffield.

Dr Ollie Hart, has been part of a team providing coronavirus vaccines from Belgrave Medical Centre. Up to 700 patients are vaccinated there every single day - but they are running desperately low on supplies.

The practice faces a nine-day wait for another 400 hundred doses.

There are claims that vaccine supplies are being redistributed to areas that haven't been as efficient at rolling out the jabs as Yorkshire - causing supply issues in the region.

Dr Richard Vautrey from the British Medical Association says "NHS England nationally are trying to equalise the distribution and uptake of vaccinations across the country."

An NHS spokesperson said:

All available vaccine doses are being delivered to vaccination sites. Every GP-led vaccination site will receive a delivery this week and to ensure all of those in the priority groups can get vaccinated quickly, more supplies are going to areas that have jabbed fewer people in these cohorts, next week. NHS spokesperson

Matt Hancock was asked about the vaccine rollout when he remotely appeared in the Commons today. He admitted that there are "challenges" in the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

"The challenge to supply is, essentially, that we have a lumpy supply," he said.

"The manufacturers are working incredibly hard to deliver the supply as fast as possible...but it is challenging and therefore it isn't possible to give certainty as far out as many GPs and those delivering on the ground would like - because the worst thing would be to give false certainty. "