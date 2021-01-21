Historic Queen's Dock walls unearthed for first time in 60 years

Sections of the original dock edge walls of Queen's Dock in Hull, have been revealed for the first time in 60 years - as part of a £4.3m city centre project.

The bricks of the dock edge were last seen in the 1960s, when the gardens were remodelled to a design created by the renowned architect and town planner, Sir Frederick Gibberd.

When Queen's Dock was constructed in the 1770s, it was the largest of its kind in the country.

A spokesperson for Hull City Council, said:

These walls once were greeting docking ships and bidding farewell to those disembarking from Queens Dock, in what we now know as Queens Gardens. Our rich maritime history will play an important role in the refurbishment of the gardens, so it's fantastic that we will be able to uncover and view the historic walls for the first time in so long this month. Councillor Daren Hale, Portfolio holder for economic investment and regeneration

Queen's Gardens is undergoing a £4.3m refurbishment that will see a new perimeter wall built around the boundary of the gardens.

The old dock walls will be incorporated in to the foundations for the new perimeter.

Hull City Council hopes the multi-million pound refurbishment will improve accessibility and deliver structural repairs through rebuilding the walls.