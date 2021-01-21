Leeds Rhinos have closed their training ground for a minimum five-day period, following six players and one member of staff testing positive for coronavirus over the last ten days.

The cases have been linked by contact tracing, however the decision has been taken by the club as a precaution to try and halt the spread within the group.

All players and staff who have tested positive are isolating at home for a minimum of 10 days. This week, the club has brought in additional measures including all players and staff undertaking a Lateral flow test every day before coming into the training ground.

The club says that the training ground will undergo a scheduled full deep clean this week whilst the players and staff are off site.

Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield commented:

...We are in a privileged position as an elite sport that we can continue to train. With that privilege comes a great deal of responsibility. Whilst this may be a short disruption to our pre-season plans, it is important that we look after the well being of our people, their families and the local community. Kevin Sinfield

Leeds Rhinos hope that the temporary closure will act as a fire break and ensure the safety of all players, staff and their families.