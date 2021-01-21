Major flooding issue averted overnight in Malton

A multi-agency onslaught was launched in Malton overnight to avert potentially serious flooding.

Old Malton was threatened by flooding caused by a combination of high groundwater levels and inadequate drainage from combined sewerage and highway drains.

Seven pumps are now operational to ease the threat on properties and businesses by sending water over the flood bank into the River Derwent following action by agencies including; the Environment Agency, Ryedale District Council, Yorkshire Water, North Yorkshire County Council, Malton Town Council and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.

Cllr Martin Dales, Malton Town Council’s Member for Flooding issues and Malton’s Flood Warden who witnessed the major response, said,

The response from the authorities was magnificent and the 4 pumps already operating had three more very powerful ones added to them aided by Malton’s Fire Station with about 20 people on site to help (hopefully) resolve what could have been very traumatic for all those living, working in or travelling through Old Malton Cllr Martin Dales

He added:

“The community is very grateful for such a comprehensive response from the various partners who have been involved. Their combination of expertise and good natured concern for the safety and care of naturally concerned local people affected has been greatly appreciated.”