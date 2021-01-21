A man has been arrested after a deliberate fire was started in the A&E department of Leeds General Infirmary tonight.West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they were called to the hospital on Great George Street at 5.54pm on Thursday.

The A&E department of the hospital was evacuated and a fire Credit: Editorial

Officers received reports that a man with a screwdriver was causing damage in a unit and attempting to start a fire.The man was also alleged to have been "making threats" and was promptly arrested by police.The A&E department of the hospital was evacuated and a fire was discovered inside before being extinguished by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire was discovered inside before being extinguished Credit: Editorial

Witnesses reported that corridors were "filled with smoke" and videos from the scene show multiple emergency service vehicles in attendance.No-one is believed to have been hurt.

We were told to evacuate immediately because of a fire. It’s the first time I have ever had to evacuate the hospital.” Employee

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident as staff and patients have also returned to the hospital.