Man 'wielding screwdriver' arrested after deliberate fire at Leeds General Infirmary
A man has been arrested after a deliberate fire was started in the A&E department of Leeds General Infirmary tonight.West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they were called to the hospital on Great George Street at 5.54pm on Thursday.
Officers received reports that a man with a screwdriver was causing damage in a unit and attempting to start a fire.The man was also alleged to have been "making threats" and was promptly arrested by police.The A&E department of the hospital was evacuated and a fire was discovered inside before being extinguished by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Witnesses reported that corridors were "filled with smoke" and videos from the scene show multiple emergency service vehicles in attendance.No-one is believed to have been hurt.
No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident as staff and patients have also returned to the hospital.