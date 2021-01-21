Skegness hotel loses alcohol licence for opening during November lockdown

A Skegness hotel has had its alcohol licence revoked after the premises was found to be open and serving alcohol during the November lockdown.

Officers were alerted to a potential regulation breach at The Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade - after they received a photograph from a Facebook account which appeared to show a large group drinking pints and posing for photographs.

Lincolnshire Police visited the hotel and carried out a review of the CCTV hard drive. The recovered footage showed over fifteen people in the bar area being served pints. No social distancing measures were in place and no face masks were being worn by customers or staff.

Credit: Lincolnshire Police

The Grosvenor Hotel was found to be open and trading on Friday 13th November 2020 and Saturday 14th November 2020 - breaking the government's imposed coronavirus restrictions, which started at midnight on 4th November 2020.

Following a digital hearing by Skegness District Council Licensing Sub-Committee, the decision was made to revoke the license, meaning it will no longer be able to operate.

Sergeant Kim Enderby, Alcohol Licensing Manager for Lincolnshire Police, said:

Following that initial Facebook image being sent to my team we carried out a thorough investigation. We quickly attended at the hotel and carried out a review of the CCTV hard drive. I thought after 29 years in the police there wasn’t a lot left to shock me but the way in which this venue was operating was awful. Sergeant Kim Enderby

Lincolnshire Police issued the reminder:

"We are not yet out of this pandemic, whilst the vaccine rollout is well under way, we still need everyone to be sensible and follow the regulations. Anyone responsible for running licensed premises is expected to do so responsibly and within the law."