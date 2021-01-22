Body discovered in Scarborough believed to be missing Whitby man Peter Brown

A body discovered by police in Scarborough is believed to be Whitby man Peter Brown, who went missing in May 2019.

At 11.20am on Thursday 21 January, North Yorkshire Police were contacted by officers from British Transport Police after locating a man's body in some overgrowth close to train lines in the Seamer Road area of Scarborough.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said:

Formal identification is yet to take place, however officers believe it is missing Whitby man Peter Brown, who was last seen in Scarborough in May 2019. Peter’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time. North Yorkshire Police

A dedicated Twitter page, which was set up to find Peter Brown, has shared a post saying that Peter's body has been found.

The post reads: "We are devastated to be writing this post today, to bring you the terrible news that Pete's body has been found. Pete's disappearance reached and touched the hearts of thousands of people."