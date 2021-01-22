Officers have been granted more time to question a man in relation to the death of Hull teenager Connor Lyons.

The 17-year-old was found dead on the bank of the River Hull at Ennerdale on Tuesday 19 January and a 21-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, theft and assault.

On Thursday, Hull Magistrates Court granted officers from Humberside Police an additional 36 hour custody extension as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhod Troake, who is leading the investigation, said:

I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. It’s very clear that Connor was popular and well regarded and our thoughts are with all those who knew and loved him. Our focus is to establish exactly what happened to Connor and to bring to justice anyone found to have had involvement in his death. Detective Chief Inspector Rhod Troake, Humberside Police

He added "We have specialist officers supporting his family and you’ll also see a number of our teams out in the area over the coming days. They are there not only to carry out further enquiries, but to provide reassurance to the community and the opportunity to speak to us if you have any worries or concerns."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101.