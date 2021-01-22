Police caught more than 100 motorists drink and drug driving across South Yorkshire over the Christmas period.

With pubs and restaurants closed, the festive period was very different in 2020, but officers were still out patrolling to ensure the roads were safe as part of a four-week crackdown to tackle drink and drug driving and educate drivers.

Throughout December, 764 drivers were breathalysed by South Yorkshire Police; of these, 75 were found to be over the drink drive limit. That's almost 10% of those stopped, compared with 11% in 2019.

Roads Policing Sergeant Bruce Yacomeni, explained:

We see people taking risks and getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs at all times of the day, night and during the year. During December, officers across all of South Yorkshire’s communities conducted dedicated daily drink and drug drive patrols stopping vehicles and conducting road side screening tests on drivers wherever a police power existed to do so. Roads Policing Sergeant Bruce Yacomeni, South Yorkshire Police

He added: "Covid-19 continued to be a challenge; we followed best practice to keep drivers and officers as safe as possible through social distancing and sanitising measures.

"During the month, we also ran an online survey and received almost 5,000 positive responses from the public of South Yorkshire. We will use the results of the survey to drive enforcement activity over the next 12 months. The results show how important these stops are and how we cannot stop doing them."

"In 2019, 11% of drivers stopped in December were found to be over the limit. Last year, although slightly lower, there were still a high number of drivers who have made a conscious decision to increase their chances of causing death or serious injury on our roads."

According to police, the closure of pubs appears to have had a lesser effect on drug driving figures. During the month, 60 drivers were tested for cannabis and cocaine, 47 of these tested positive. That's 78% of drivers.

Sgt Yacomeni continues: "Tackling drug driving continues to be a daily priority for our officers.

"Drivers do not realise the affect drugs can have on your response and reaction times.

"Our road side tests check for cannabis and cocaine, but it is important that even drivers using legally prescribed drugs discuss driving with their doctor before doing so.

"If you are caught, you can face a driving ban, unlimited fines, and even time in prison."

Joanne Wehrle, manager of South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, said:

With the on-going Covid-19 health crisis, we all need to make sure we use our roads responsibly, follow Government guidelines and don’t put any added pressure on the NHS. Joanne Wehrle, South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership

The force says officers will continue to carry out checks on the roads throughout the year.

