Police have made two more arrests in connection with the death of 20-year-old Lewis Williams from Mexborough.

This morning (22 January), a 20-year-old man from Barnsley was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 49 year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of ammunition. They both remain in custody.

Lewis suffered fatal injuries during a reported shooting on Wath Road in Mexborough, at 4.26pm on Monday 11 January.

Police were called to the scene on Monday 11 January. Credit: MEN Media

A 32-year-old man from Doncaster, and a 22-year-old man from Rotherham, remain on police bail while enquiries continue. As part of the investigation two other men, both aged 20, also remain on bail.A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with Lewis’s murder. They are both remanded into police custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 1 February.

South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information relating to the 20-year-old's death to call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to give information anonymously.