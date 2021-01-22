Slaithwaite homes left on edge of huge drop after landslip into River Colne

A large landslip into the River Colne has caused great concern for a group of homeowners in West Yorkshire following Storm Christoph.

It occurred at the back of three three newly built houses on Manchester Road, leaving the garden of one house just feet from the edge of a ravine.

West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to reports of land slipping close to three homes at 6.12pm on Wednesday 19 January.

The landslip happened during Storm Christoph Credit: PA Images

Kirklees Council inspected the scene on Thursday and said there doesn't appear to be any immediate danger. A spokesperson for the council said:

There does not appear to be any evidence of further land movement, which would suggest an immediate danger to the property, we have spoken to the property and landowners and advised them of their options to fully assess what action may be necessary. Kirklees Council

Adding: "We have limited actions available to us in respect of landslips, however we sympathise with the residents. As this remains a concern, we will continue to provide support and advice where possible."