Families in a flood-hit town in North Yorkshire say they have been forced to buy their own emergency water pump to protect their homes as a fresh flood alert triggered warnings they should move valuables upstairs.

Officials say Norton and its twin community of Malton, on either side of the swollen River Derwent, now face weeks of high river levels and high volume pumps being deployed to keep people safe.

In total, 22 pumps have been deployed by flood agencies in the towns, but some locals say they have not had enough support from the authorities.

On Friday night, alarm spread in Norton after new flood warnings were issued amid reports that some local flood defences were leaking.

It led to dozens of families hastily moving furniture, pets and precious belongings from ground floor rooms. There are now calls for a second permanent pumping station in Norton to protect the town.

Ryedale District Council says the river has peaked and levels, which hit a record high of more than 5 metres on Friday, are not expected to increase further. But the local authority has described the situation as "fragile and challenging".

Mark Robinson, Head of Emergencies and Resilience at North Yorkshire County Council, said: "For the areas of Malton we do feel that the pumping operation will continue for the next few weeks. The river levels in the Derwent will go high and stay high, so for the communities in Malton this will not be a short flood event."