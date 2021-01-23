Man accused of Hull teenager's murder remanded into custody

A man accused of the murder of a teenage boy whose body was discovered on a river bank in Hull will appear at crown court on Monday.

Cole Jarvis is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Connor Lyons who was found on the banks of the River Hull at Ennerdale on Tuesday.

Jarvis, 21, of Stroud Crescent West, Bransholme, was charged on Friday and appeared before magistrates in Hull on Saturday morning.

He is now due to appear at Hull Crown Court at 10am on Monday for a bail application, a representative for Hull Magistrates' Court said.

Cole was remanded into custody and is due to appear via videolink on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhod Troake, of Humberside Police, said on Friday: