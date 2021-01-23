Man charged in connection with fire at Leeds General Infirmary

Police have charged a man in relation to a fire at Leeds General Infirmary on 21 January.

Kriss Jackson, of Poplar Mount in Bramley, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assault.

The 43-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (23 January).

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds CID, said:

“We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us so far with regard to this investigation.

“We also continue to appeal for anyone who was present in either the A&E or X-Ray department between 5 and 6pm on 21 January to contact us, as it is possible they will be able to assist our enquiries further.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 1301 of 21 January.