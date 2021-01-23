Man charged in connection with fire at Leeds General Infirmary

Police have charged a man in relation to a fire at Leeds General Infirmary on 21 January.

Kriss Jackson, of Poplar Mount in Bramley, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assault. 

The 43-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (23 January). 

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds CID, said: 

“We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us so far with regard to this investigation.

“We also continue to appeal for anyone who was present in either the A&E or X-Ray department between 5 and 6pm on 21 January to contact us, as it is possible they will be able to assist our enquiries further.”

  • Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 1301 of 21 January.

  • Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. 