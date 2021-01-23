The Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, has welcomed almost £80m of new Government investment for South Yorkshire flood defences, but says more will be needed to fund what is required to protect the region's communities.

Mr Jarvis said he had made 'countless attempts' to persuade the government to allocate this funding and said he is delighted that it now has, adding that the money will go a considerable way to helping deliver 27 priority projects identified by the Mayor and local leaders.

The £80m will be combined with other public and private funding, meaning almost £93 million has been secured for flood risk investment over the next six years.

There was devastating flooding in the region in 2019 and large swathes of the area faced a renewed risk of flooding from Storm Christoph this week.

Dan Jarvis told ITV Calendar that he is determined to see the South Yorkshire catchment plan delivered in full, and so will be pushing ministers fill the remaining £125m gap: