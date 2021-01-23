RSPCA rescue 30 neglected dogs from property in Skegness

The RSPCA charity rescued 30 dogs and took them in to safety after they were found in a neglected state in kennels outside a property in the Skegness area of Lincolnshire last week.

Some of the dogs’ fur was so matted their breeds were unrecognisable and many were covered in faeces. Most of the dogs also had rotten teeth so were struggling to eat food.

Credit: RSPCA

Ella Carpenter, manager at RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre pictured above with Sebastian now, said: “When we first rescued the dogs we had their matted fur shaved to make them feel lighter and more comfortable.

“But more needed removing more carefully, as they were so close to the skin, so this has taken time.

“Since the dogs were brought in we have had two to three staff members working with them everyday, from taking off more matts to bathing them, grooming them and socialising with them

“The dogs have been kenneled for a long time with little human interaction so are now enjoying a new way of life and love playing and cuddling with staff. Some were nervous but they all appear to be settling in well.

“They have a new lease of life and are now able to move freely without experiencing the pain of those heavy matts, glued together with excrement, pulling and tearing at their skin.”

The dogs will remain in the care of Radcliffe Animal Centre where staff will spend the coming weeks rehabilitating them and give them lots of love and attention to help them prepare for their perfect future owner.