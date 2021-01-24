Four in hospital after house fire in Hull

Police are investigating after a fire gutted a house in Hull today, leaving four people in hospital.Neighbours heard screams coming from the property in Clarence Avenue, Delhi Street, in the early hours.One woman in the street said: “Around 4.30am we woke up to the sounds of screaming and at first we just thought it was a Saturday night and it was a fight or some kind of domestic.“The we heard smashing glass and looked out and saw that there was a fire and I rang the fire brigade.“There were four adults in the property and one lady had really burnt hands and they had to rescue two people that were stuck upstairs.“I just hope they are all alright and it was a real shock.”

A police cordon is in place whilst an investigation is underway into how the fire started.Humberside Fire & Rescue Service tweeted:

Chief fire officer Chris Blacksell added: