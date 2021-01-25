Man and woman arrested following boy's death are released on bail

A man and a woman arrested following the death of an 11-year-old boy in Lincoln have both been released on bail.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder - and a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of manslaughter, following an incident in Geneva Avenue on January 22nd.

Police were called to the address just after 10.00pm where the boy was found to be unwell. He taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

Lincolnshire Police say a number of enquiries are ongoing and that they are working hard to establish exactly what caused the boy's death.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Major Crime, said it was a 'tragic incident' but that he was confident it was an isolated incident and there was no wider risk to the public.

This is a shocking and sad case and I appreciate our local communities will be concerned about what has happened and I want to make clear that we are working diligently through the details of this incident and have a number of officers devoted to the investigation. The murder investigation into the cause of the boy's death is ongoing. Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything that might be relevant are asked to contact police or if they want, anonymously via Crimestoppers