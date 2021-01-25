Newly-wed pensioners amongst first to get vaccinated at Mansfield centre
Report by ITV Calendar's Sarah Clark
86-year-old Jenny Holland and her new husband Geoff, who is 90-years-old, were some of the first people to receive their jabs at the Mansfield mass vaccination centre today.
The centre, located at a former DIY warehouse has been transformed into a vaccination hub and is Nottinghamshire's largest vaccine site.
The couple were due to be married on Jenny’s birthday in April last year, but their special day had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
Mrs Holland, who became engaged to Geoff on New Year’s Eve 2019, said:
We had a fight on our hands to get married. We eventually went ahead on the only available date – 22 August – with just two witnesses. We’re really excited to be getting the vaccine – hopefully one day soon we’ll be able to have a get together and celebrate with our family and friends who couldn’t be there on the day.