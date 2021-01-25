San Francisco 49ers increase their stake in Leeds United

The San Francisco 49ers have increased their stake in Leeds United to 37% - the Premier League club have announced.

Paraag Marathe, the president of 49ers Enterprises who was already a member of the Yorkshire club's board, becomes the Whites' vice-chairman.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said:

"We are delighted to welcome further investment into our club from 49ers Enterprises and I am confident that this latest partnership will help Leeds United continue to grow and develop into the team our supporters deserve.

"I have always been open to bringing partners on this journey with me, as long as these actions can benefit the long-term strategy of the club."

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani Credit: PA Images

The 49ers bought an initial 15% stake from majority owner Radrizzani in 2018.

Marathe said:

The hard work and bold leadership demonstrated by Andrea and his talented team has restored Leeds United's rightful place in the Premier League and we look forward to playing an even bigger role in supporting their efforts to climb the table this year and into the future. Paraag Marathe, President of 49ers Enterprises

Leeds' announcement said Marathe would be "more involved in the decision-making process and day-to-day operations" following the increase in the 49ers' stake.