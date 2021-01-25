Sheffield Arena opens as vaccination centre

Sheffield Arena has been transformed into a new NHS vaccination centre, the site opened today( Monday 25th January) at 10am.

The arena will be open 7 days a week and will be run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals on behalf of the NHS national vaccination programme.

The event venue joins over 30 primary care sites across the region where GPs and their teams are already working around the clock vaccinating some of the region’s most vulnerable residents.

Dr Jennifer Hill, Medical Director at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

GPs, nurses, pharmacists and countless other NHS staff, partners and volunteers are pulling out all the stops to deliver the vaccination programme as quickly as we can across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw. It is tribute to their hard work that we have already vaccinated thousands of our most vulnerable residents. Dr Jennifer Hill, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

People aged 75+ and within a 45 minute drive of the Arena will receive a letter from the NHS booking service inviting them to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations taking place at Sheffield Arena

Andrew Snelling, Chief Executive of Sheffield City Trust, said: