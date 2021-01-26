A cannabis grow with a street value of £1.5m has been found at a derelict industrial unit in Lincolnshire.

Officers discovered the drugs during a search of a property on West Road.

An investigation has been launched to find those responsible for the operation.

If you have noticed any suspicious activity at this location please make a report by calling 101 quoting incident 150 of 18th January 2021. If you wish to make a report but want to remain anonymous, please make a report to CrimeStoppers. Spokesperson, Lincolnshire Police

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident and has been released under investigation.