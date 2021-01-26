South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a firearms incident in Doncaster on Monday 25 January.

At just past 12pm armed officers were deployed to Church Street in Conisbrough following reports from members of the public that two men were in possession of firearms close to the Sainsbury’s convenience store.

According to police, reports indicate the two men may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of a silver BMW.

The incident happened on Monday Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A 44-year-old woman and three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and remain in custody.Detective Inspector Steve Smith said:

Our investigation is progressing well and as part of our enquiries we are now releasing these CCTV images. While these aren’t the clearest pictures, I would urge people to have a look and see if they can help identify the two men pictured. Detective Inspector Steve Smith, South Yorkshire Police

He added: "We are keen to speak to them in relation to the investigation as we think they may have vital information about what happened yesterday."I’d also like to reassert my appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of this location around the time that the incident happened."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the police by calling 101.