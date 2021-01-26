The unemployment rate in Yorkshire & Humber has risen to 5.1%, just above the UK rate of 5%.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show nearly 830,000 workers have been dropped from UK payrolls since the start of the pandemic.

The ONS revealed the UK unemployment rate reached 5% in the three months to November for the first time since early 2016 after another 202,000 people lost their jobs.

The unemployment rate has increased for all UK regions compared with the same period last year Credit: ONS

The figures show for the period September to November 2020, compared with the same period last year, Yorkshire and The Humber saw the largest increase in the estimated employment rate, at 1.1%.

Yorkshire and The Humber saw the largest increase in the estimated employment rate Credit: ONS

Furthermore, the largest decreases in the economic inactivity rate estimate compared with the previous quarter (June to August 2020) were in Yorkshire and The Humber and the East Midlands, both at 1.1%.

Our region also had the smallest estimated decrease in workforce jobs between September 2019 and September 2020, at 2,000. That compares to 197,000 in London, the largest estimated decrease.

These are the first jobless figures since the latest Covid lockdown last November and they're a good indicator of just how much damage the pandemic is causing to unemployment across our region.

They coincide with an independent report today commissioned by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust and the Industrial Communities Alliance, the local authority association.

The report claims the pandemic has wiped out 10 years of progress in older industrial towns, the former coalfields and the main regional cities across our region.

Yorkshire and The Humber saw the largest increase in the estimated employment rate Credit: PA Images

It says between February and November 2020, unemployment rose by 310,000 in older industrial towns, 100,000 in the former coalfields and 140,000 in the main regional cities.

And it adds that the downturn in the labour market is hurting the young especially hard - twice as many 16 to 24-year-olds are now claiming unemployment benefits compared to the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust has called on Boris Johnson to start fulfilling his promise to "level up" the UK.

Read more: