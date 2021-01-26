Sarah Clark reports

Since just before the first lockdown, the mystery crocheter has been leaving small handmade figures during her daily exercise around the seaside town of Hornsea.

Attached to each one is a message of hope for the future and wishes of good luck.

Kirsty believes she has left around 1000 gifts for people to find Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Now after nearly a year since she began, the kind stranger has been revealed as 39-year-old Kirsty Lamming.

I want to make people happy and make people smile and spread a bit of love. They have been leaving kind messages thanking the person that has left them and saying it's made them smile and cheered them up after a hard day. It gives me such a warm feeling inside, when I hear or see how that person felt when they find them and it makes me smile to know I have made them smile. Kirsty Lamming, Hornsea's Crochet Angel

Kirsty said she taught herself how to crochet and started leaving the gifts around the town in February last year. She said she has probably left nearly a 1000 items for people to find.

Kirsty Lamming taught herself to crochet Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Even though people now know who she is, Kirsty has vowed to continue her hobby while it helps others.