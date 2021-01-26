Identity of Hornsea's secret crochet angel is revealed
Sarah Clark reports
Since just before the first lockdown, the mystery crocheter has been leaving small handmade figures during her daily exercise around the seaside town of Hornsea.
Attached to each one is a message of hope for the future and wishes of good luck.
Now after nearly a year since she began, the kind stranger has been revealed as 39-year-old Kirsty Lamming.
I want to make people happy and make people smile and spread a bit of love. They have been leaving kind messages thanking the person that has left them and saying it's made them smile and cheered them up after a hard day. It gives me such a warm feeling inside, when I hear or see how that person felt when they find them and it makes me smile to know I have made them smile.
Kirsty said she taught herself how to crochet and started leaving the gifts around the town in February last year. She said she has probably left nearly a 1000 items for people to find.
Even though people now know who she is, Kirsty has vowed to continue her hobby while it helps others.
Every night I sit with my hook in my hand crocheting trying to come up with different ideas and different rhymes. They represent hope and happiness.