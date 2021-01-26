Man arrested following early morning police pursuit through York

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an early morning police pursuit through York on Tuesday 26 January.

Officers became suspicious of a vehicle in the Acomb area in the suburb of the city at around 1.15am. They tried to stop the car, but it drove off.

Officers followed the vehicle onto the A64 before it turned into the wrong carriageway. Due to safety reason, the officers stopped their pursuit, but it was picked up again by police on the York ring road.

The vehicle was finally stopped by specially-trained officers a short time later at Askham Bar roundabout.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including possessing cocaine with intent to supply, failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, drug driving, theft, driving without insurance or licence, and a fraud offence.

He remains in custody for questioning.