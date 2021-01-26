Police are urging women to be 'extremely vigilant' following a string of sex attacks in Northallerton.

It comes after a third woman has been sexually assaulted in the area in recent weeks.

In the latest incident, the victim, in her early 20s was stood along on Mowbray Road at around 5pm, when a man approached her from behind and assaulted her before running off down Turker Lane in the direction of Brompton Road. It happened on Friday 22nd January.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, slim build with a pale complexion. He was wearing a dark puffer jacket with a hoodie top with the hood up, and dark loose-fitting jogging bottoms.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or have vehicle dash-cam or home CCTV footage of the location.

Sergeant Nick Hill said the incidents had been 'extremely distressing' for the victims and that North Yorkshire Police are 'determined to arrest and prosecute' the person responsible.

I urge women walking in the area alone to be extremely vigilant and be on the lookout for persons acting suspiciously. To maximise safety, walk with someone else if possible and stick to well-lit areas. Also consider having a personal alarm with you and a mobile phone, but please avoid prolonged use of electronic devices to enable you to remain alert to your surroundings.. Sergeant Nick Hill, of Northallerton Police

He added: "Anyone who has immediate concerns for their personal safety should contact police without delay by dialling 999”.

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katy Ditchburn. You can also email katy.ditchburn@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.