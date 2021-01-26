Yorkshire Dales named 'best national park in Europe'

The Yorkshire Dales have been named as the best national park in Europe and the eleventh best in the world.

That is according to Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

The new category was introduced this year because more people have been heading outdoors due to the pandemic. The award recognises the scenic and historically significant parks that are the most popular.

Aerial view of Bolton Priory in the Yorkshire Dales Credit: Press Association

With indoor activities mostly off the table in 2020, travellers headed for the great outdoors. With this in mind, it seemed timely to introduce this year’s new category, National Parks. While the pandemic has been incredibly tough in lots of ways, one positive that we can take away is that it has unleashed a new found love of getting back to nature for many of us. Tripadvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman.

For the first time the city of York has been honoured as one of the world's top trending places to visit.

York ranks 22nd in the world’s top Trending Destinations awards Credit: Press Association

This category recognises destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive ratings and reviews over the last year, meaning they actually grew in popularity during the pandemic. It ranked 22nd in the list with Cabo San Lucas in Mexico taking the top spot./