Bradford coronavirus deaths reach 1,000 mark

Bradford Council held an event to park the grim milestone of 1,000 people in the district dying due to Covid 19.

1,001 electric candles were placed on the steps of City Hall to mark each Covid related death in Bradford since the beginning of the Pandemic.

The Council described the memorial as "a stark reminder of how the pandemic has caused grief and anguish among all communities in the district."

The death toll means that since March roughly one in 537 people in the District have died from symptoms related to coronavirus.

City Hall's flag was lowered to half-mast and hospitals joined the memorial with lights at their entrances or in the chapel at Airedale.

Bradford Council Leader Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe said:

This is a very sad milestone. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and with the families and friends who have lost loved ones. We must take a moment to pause, reflect and remember not only the lives sadly lost, but also to thank those working in the NHS helping patients suffering from the effects of the virus. Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Bradford Council Leader

She added: "We are still in a critical period in the battle to beat Covid-19 and we need to do everything we can to minimise its spread.

"It's everyone's responsibility to take all the precautions they can and help to keep our communities and our NHS staff safe.

"The more people who stay at home, and the more people who think carefully and focus on hands, face, space if they do need to go out, the better we can fight to conquer Covid-19. The roll-out of the vaccinations can't come soon enough.

"It is only by following the guidelines can we hope to try and avoid more memorial ceremonies like this one."

Despite the optimism generated by the vaccine roll out, people are being urged more than ever to follow the Government and NHS guidelines to avoid contracting or spreading the infection.