'Forgotten' nursery workers say they should be prioritised for the vaccine

Report by Emma Wilkinson

Managers of a nursery where nearly all the staff contracted coronavirus say they can't think of a sector that has been more exposed or abandoned than early years.

Like many nurseries, Luan's Little People in Worksop has remained open throughout the pandemic.

Like many workplaces, the safety advice is on the door, but the reality inside nurseries is that social distancing is impossible. And staff at Luan's Little People say with no government support to provide safety measures or rapid tests, they feel forgotten.

Groups representing early years providers are calling for staff in the sector to be a higher priority for vaccination.

Around Christmas 14 out of 16 staff at the nursery caught coronavirus and the nursery had to close temporarily.

Some feel the science behind keeping nurseries open to all while closing primary schools, has still not been made clear.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is currently working on the order of who should be vaccinated next.