Police appeal after swastikas painted on Harrogate properties

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about two incidents of criminal damage in Harrogate and Killinghall.

The incidents happened on Bilton Lane and Trefoil Drive between 8pm on 24 January 2021 and 11am on 25 January 2021.

The victims’ property has been defaced by way of a swastika being spray painted on their front door, a garage door and on one of the victim’s cars. another car was damage with a painted red line.

This is an abhorrent image and one that has caused the victim considerable distress. As such, officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help and are appealing to anyone who has any information, in particular anyone on the two roads that might have doorbell or household CCTV cameras, to contact the police.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jonathan Cleary. You can also email Jonathan.cleary@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210038263 or 12210039205.