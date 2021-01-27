Police investigate in Hull after man found dead in the street
Police in Hull are investigating after a man was found dead in Rosmead Street in the early hours of this morning.
Officers were called at 4.50am and are now working to establish the circumstances of his death.
The man has not yet been identified and his death is being treated as unexplained.
The police are expected to remain in the area today, both as part of the ongoing investigation and to provide reassurance.
If you have any information call 101, quoting log 56 of 27 January.