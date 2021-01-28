Bin collections in parts of East Lindsey suspended due to coronavirus

Bin collections in parts of East Lindsey have been paused for remainder of the week due to Covid-19.

A number of the waste crews are now either self‐isolating or poorly due to coronavirus.

Services have been suspended until Monday (1st February), to allow our workforce to recover and to prevent further spread of the virus.

More details on the areas affected can be found here.

Those households affected by the disruption can present any accumulated side waste in black refuse sacks alongside their black household bins on their next scheduled black bin collection.

Assistant Director for Operations at the Council, Victoria Burgess, said:

Over the past couple of days it has proved a real challenge to keep the service going with a number of rounds having not been completed due to staff absences. With more crews off again today we needed to take action now and suspending the service is the only realistic option available to us to keep everyone safe - something we've worked hard to avoid. Victoria Burgess, Assistant Director for Operations at the Council

Victoria Burgess added: "Our workforce has done an amazing job over the past year and they've received much praise from the community and are grateful for your continued good wishes."

The service disruption comes as new figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed that bin men are at the most at risk from the virus, with the most deaths per 100,000 workers.

