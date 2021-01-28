Hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 and the number of patients in hospital with the virus are starting to fall in all regions of England, analysis shows.

The number of patients waiting more than an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff has also dropped to its lowest level since the start of the year.

The figures suggest tighter restrictions on people's movements and activities introduced across England after Christmas, culminating in the nationwide lockdown from January 5, are starting to have an impact.

Across Yorkshire and the North East the number is down 4% to 3,654 as of 8am on January 27.

Hospital admissions dropping across UK Credit: Press Association

London has seen the biggest drop, with 6,272 patients, down 17% on the previous week.

For England as a whole, the number of Covid-19 patients stood at 30,846 on January 27, down 9% on the previous week and the lowest number since January 10.

Separate figures from NHS England show the number of patients waiting longer than an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff at hospitals in England fell last week to its lowest level since the start of the year.

While overall numbers for handover delays and patient admissions have fallen, some hospitals are continuing to experience pressure on the number of patients in critical care.

Around one in eight major hospital trusts in England had no spare adult critical care beds last week.