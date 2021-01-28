World Champion Speedway rider, Tai Woffinden, will swap his motorcycle for a bike on 1st February with a challenging 24 hour cycle ride in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.Woffinden, known for his daredevil talent on the Speedway track, is taking his speed to an endurance challenge of 24 hours of bicycle riding. He will attempt the ride on a static bike at home alongside other famous faces, using the cycle app Zwift. Woffinden is aiming to raise £200,000 in support of the childrens’ hospital and is inviting fans to join him along the route by signing up via the Zwift online platform and donating via his JustGiving page.

Tai Woffinden training at home

The entire 24 hour ride will be live streamed on his YouTube channel with hourly post updates on his Instagram and Facebook channels. Former pro-cyclists Dean and Russell Downing from Rotherham, have been coaching him for the event.

Woffinden will start off at 8.30am from his studio in Derbyshire. All funds raised will go towards the new Sight and Sound Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital, the first dedicated facility for children with sight and hearing loss in the UK. The centre is due to open later in 2021.Woffinden said: “I'm not so worried about the physical aspect. It'll be the 18 to 48 hour shift which will be tough. Waiting for the sun to come up in the morning.

”It's a charity that’s really close to my heart and I can’t think of a better reason to get on my bike. As a professional Speedway racer I depend on my sight and hearing to give me a competitive edge so I can’t imagine how tough it must be for kids experiencing those conditions."