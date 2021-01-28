A month after the UK government decided to extend the gap between first and second jabs of the coronavirus vaccines from three to 12 weeks, doctors continue to call to cut the gap.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has warned that delaying the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to 12 weeks after the first is not justified by the science.

They say there are growing concerns it could become less effective with doses three months apart rather and want it reduced to six weeks.

These concerns are echoed by 91-year-old Will Bamford from Todmorden. He had the vaccine more than a month ago and is still waiting for the second dose. He says the government are gambling with people's health.

"We have the highest death rate in the world I am not too sure hey fully understand the situation and if anything happens to the people who have already had the first jab but not the second will they take the responsibility for it."However, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said there is data from Pfizer BioNTech that shows the 12 week gap does work.

He said: "The data is not in the public domain" but it makes then confident that the 12 week gap "does deliver that boost that continues to give you that additional protection when you get your second jab."

PHE medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle has also defended the decision, saying it is essential to protect as many people as possible to prevent the virus getting “the upper hand”.

Dr Doyle insisted the decision to extend the gap had been taken on “public health and scientific advice” based on the need to get at least some protection to as many people as possible.

“The more people that are protected against this virus, the less opportunity it has to get the upper hand. Protecting more people is the right thing to do,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health told us:

"Our number one priority is to give protection against coronavirus to as many vulnerable people as possible, as quickly as possible."