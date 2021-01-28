Flood warnings issued for North Yorkshire

Flood warnings remain in force across North Yorkshire due to a combination of high groundwater and river levels.

The river level at both Malton and Howe Bridge is rising slightly in response to this morning’s heavy rainfall.

In addition, groundwater levels remain high which continue to cause localised risks of flooding.

The area most at risk are properties in Old Malton.

Pumps are continuing to operate in the area to manage groundwater and surface water.

Further rainfall is expected in the area on Friday morning.

People are being advised to avoid walking or driving through flood water.

Flood warnings have been issued for the following areas:

The flood warnings comes as work got underway today (January 28) to lower a taller 16 tonne gate in to position across the river close to where it meets the river Ouse in the city centre.

A crane had been due to start lifting the old Foss Barrier gate last week, prior to replacing it with the new one, but flooding prevented it.

The River Ouse eventually rose to more than four metres above normal summer levels because of Storm Christoph, and the Environment Agency said that meant it had to be delayed.