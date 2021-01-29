Today marks a huge milestone for Sheffield and its older care home residents as all have now been offered the covid-19 vaccination.

The vaccination programme, led by the NHS, has been issuing the vaccination in groups, starting with the 80+ since December 2020 and in Sheffield, over 90% of care home residents and over 80% of people over 80 have now been vaccinated.

Councillor George Lindars-Hammond, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said: “This is a great local success story.

“Given how difficult the last year has been for all of us living with this awful pandemic, knowing that our most vulnerable group of people in the city has now been vaccinated is so heartening and a real achievement. Those living in care homes, their families, friends and the carers who work with them can now feel safer and more reassured. That must feel like such a relief all round.

“I recognise that meeting this milestone has only been made possible by the sheer hard work of so many people, in the NHS, the council and in our care sector. We are so thankful to everyone.

“Whilst hitting this major milestone of vaccinating all older care home residents in Sheffield is so important, I also want to acknowledge the sad milestone of 1,000 deaths across our city. This is tragic news, and my thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost a loved one to this terrible disease.

“Although the council is not the lead for the vaccination programme, we will continue to support it by contributing our knowledge and logistical assistance. We’re here to do everything we can to help the NHS make this programme a success.”

The vaccination programme is continuing throughout the city, with residents being contacted by either telephone or letter with their scheduled appointment time. People should not call their GP surgery for an appointment.